Sunset and Prism

This is your reminder to look behind you. I was trying to get my photo for the day with our little Japanese maple. It wasn't really working out, so I looked behind me and saw this. (Also, why is the sun setting at 4:00 pm anyway?!) I happened to have my prism as well, which I think created a neat affect.



The kids were off school today for Veterans Day, but with one sick (again) and one hurt (again), we had a cozy and chill day baking cookies and playing games. It's been a rough few months with them both. Hoping for health and healing in the months to come.