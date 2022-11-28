Previous
Snack Time by tina_mac
Snack Time

When there is food around, she is not far away. Usually with her snout through your arm sniffing at your food. She can be a good girl and lay down when she's asked, though.
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
