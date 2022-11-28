Sign up
Photo 3354
Snack Time
When there is food around, she is not far away. Usually with her snout through your arm sniffing at your food. She can be a good girl and lay down when she's asked, though.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
3354
