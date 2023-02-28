Previous
Diptych of the Slough by tina_mac
Photo 3454

Diptych of the Slough

I took a beautiful hike in our wild weather (it went from rain to sleet to snow and back in a matter of minutes throughout the hike) with the pup. I couldn't decide on an image, so I did a diptych.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
Photo Details

