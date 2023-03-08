Previous
Spark by tina_mac
Photo 3462

Spark

First time playing around with a Lensbaby Spark...it was interesting. Definitely gave me a challenge. Also, this girl hates getting her picture taken. Can you tell by the look she is giving me?
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
