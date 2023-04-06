Previous
About That Root Beer... by tina_mac
About That Root Beer...

She's complaining that she should get a root beer, too. This is a hard age...he's starting to do things with his friends separate from her and sometimes that means he gets things she doesn't. She still thinks everything needs to be "fair" and equal.
6th April 2023

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
