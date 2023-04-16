Previous
Flower From the Garden by tina_mac
Flower From the Garden

A day of relaxation after a very active vacation was what was in store for us today. Happy I still had some flowers in the garden left to bring into the home and photograph today.
16th April 2023

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
