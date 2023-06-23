Previous
Last Day of Elementary School by tina_mac
Photo 3569

Last Day of Elementary School

I officially only have middle schoolers in the house! I was happy to be invited to one last elementary assembly, where she was honored with the title of "most athletic" (among other awards) which was a huge honor...I'm so proud of her.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
