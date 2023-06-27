Sign up
Photo 3573
Daisies
Our backyard daisies are popping.
Summer movie at the theater today! The movie wasn't working so we had to come back to a later showing. Shopping in between meant two days in a row of shopping and my daughter was NOT upset about it!
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
3573
