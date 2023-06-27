Previous
Daisies by tina_mac
Photo 3573

Daisies

Our backyard daisies are popping.
Summer movie at the theater today! The movie wasn't working so we had to come back to a later showing. Shopping in between meant two days in a row of shopping and my daughter was NOT upset about it!
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
978% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise