Previous
Next
Chips by the Fire by tina_mac
Photo 3576

Chips by the Fire

This was after roasting marshmallows over the fire. The end to a long day of exploration. This was our only full day of our trip to Bainbridge Island. We started the day with tidepooling at a beautiful local beach with views of downtown Seattle, went to the Japanese American Exclusion Memorial, took a nice walk in a park with neat graffiti walls and bird view walls, took a lovely hike in the forest, paddle boarded the waters by our rental where we saw SO many jelly fish, ate delicious Thai food at a local restaurant, and enjoyed a fire and sunset to end the day.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
1007% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise