Chips by the Fire

This was after roasting marshmallows over the fire. The end to a long day of exploration. This was our only full day of our trip to Bainbridge Island. We started the day with tidepooling at a beautiful local beach with views of downtown Seattle, went to the Japanese American Exclusion Memorial, took a nice walk in a park with neat graffiti walls and bird view walls, took a lovely hike in the forest, paddle boarded the waters by our rental where we saw SO many jelly fish, ate delicious Thai food at a local restaurant, and enjoyed a fire and sunset to end the day.