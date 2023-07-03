Previous
Starfish Rock by tina_mac
Photo 3576

Starfish Rock

The tide has been really low and we have taken full advantage of it with tidepooling. We saw some pretty cool stuff today, including this rock full of starfish.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
979% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise