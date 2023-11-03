Previous
Past Peak and After the Winds by tina_mac
Past Peak and After the Winds

I really do appreciate that past peak color kind of fall where there are a lot of leaves on the ground, but still some stragglers in the trees. We also had a lot of strong wind yesterday, so the ground cover was fresh and abundant.
Tina Mac

@tina_mac
