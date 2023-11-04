Sign up
Photo 3700
Copper Pipes and Candles
Playing around tonight. We had a relaxing day with one kid sick and just all of us all around needing a break. We also had a downpour and thunderstorm today, which was pretty exciting.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
3700
3700
