Cotton Candy Alaska Sky

Not only does it feel like golden hour all day in Alaska in January, but when the sun is actually setting (or rising), it takes a very long time. That means long sunset and sunrises.



My first night in Fairbanks with a group of ladies for a photography/aurora chasing retreat. No aurora this night because of cloud cover, but it was nice to get some sleep after a long travel day anyway. This view was from the cabin we stayed in.