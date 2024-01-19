Snow Machining at Sunset

From my January trip to Fairbanks, Alaska...what a day! It included this snow machining ride through the woods and ON Chena Lakes, including a moose running along with us in the forest. The whole experience was thrilling and terrifying (I had a helmet malfunction that became real unsafe real fast), and something I will never forget. All that, and we also experienced a 5.3 magnitude earthquake while in Santa's house in North Pole! A night spent with Aurora guides ended the day with my first ever Aurora viewing. I would post images of that, but the next night was truly magnificent, so I'll save my post for that later. I have always wanted to snow machine, so that's what I'll share for it's importance of this day.