A Fairbanks Sunrise by tina_mac
Photo 3768

A Fairbanks Sunrise

The January daytime sky in Fairbanks, AK was so fascinating to me. It was like golden hour all day (which only lasted from about 10:00 am to 3:00 pm). This was my last morning there and was taken at about 9 am.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
Photo Details

