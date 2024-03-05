Previous
Foggy Morning by tina_mac
Photo 3808

Foggy Morning

The fog was so cool this morning, but I always struggle taking a good fog photo. Maybe I just need to make the effort to find a good location. This was just in my neighborhood, behind my house.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
