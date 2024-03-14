Previous
A Long Day by tina_mac
A Long Day

This image says it all...
She had an all day field trip and performance for band, played in both the varsity and JV basketball games, had two hours of gymnastics after that, then homework until late at night...phew!
14th March 2024

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
