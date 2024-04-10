Previous
Tide pooling and Teenagers
Tide pooling and Teenagers

Took my kids and a couple friends tide pooling. My kids had fun showing their friends the ropes. We then went to a nearby jump place afterward, which is always a crowd pleaser. Spring break at home has been fun!
Tina Mac

@tina_mac
