Photo 4032
The Duck Game
She can't leave the arcade without a new duck or twenty.
The kids were off school, so we had a good time at the arcade, running errands, and going to the Homecoming football game.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
