4 / 365
A chilly night
A southerly blew through, dropping the temperature by about 7 degrees. I feel it's too early in the year to turn on the heater, so pulled out the "old ladies blanket" instead!
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
Tippy
@tippy
I live in Titahi Bay, Porirua, New Zealand and work in Wellington city. A friend invited me to 365 but I've not uploaded...
Tags
blankets
,
stripes
,
wool
,
crochet
,
summer in new zealand
