Previous
33 / 365
Chocolate box view today
A calm morning before the southerly arrives
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
Tippy
@tippy
I live in Titahi Bay, Porirua, New Zealand and work in Wellington city. A friend invited me to 365 but I've not uploaded...
Photo Details
Album
365 days
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
29th March 2024 11:05am
Tags
reflections
water
clouds
harbour
“good
porirua
friday”
