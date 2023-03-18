Previous
The top of the Pou by tippy
7 / 365

The top of the Pou

Needed to get my walking stats up, so parked and walked places today. Passed this Pou (post) on my way to get a haircut
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Tippy

