7 / 365
The top of the Pou
Needed to get my walking stats up, so parked and walked places today. Passed this Pou (post) on my way to get a haircut
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Tippy
@tippy
I live in Titahi Bay, Porirua, New Zealand and work in Wellington city. A friend invited me to 365 but I've not uploaded...
Photo Details
Album
365 days
Camera
SM-G970F
Taken
18th March 2023 10:44am
Privacy
Public
Tags
art
,
maori
,
pou
,
porirua
