Previous
Next
The view across the harbour by tippy
13 / 365

The view across the harbour

Had a neighbourhood walk today due to a multisport event. During it I took this photo looking across the inner harbour to Porirua
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Tippy

@tippy
I live in Titahi Bay, Porirua, New Zealand and work in Wellington city. A friend invited me to 365 but I've not uploaded...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise