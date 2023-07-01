Sign up
Low tide
1 July - winter is here!
Lots of birds feeding in the inner harbour
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
0
0
Tippy
@tippy
I live in Titahi Bay, Porirua, New Zealand and work in Wellington city.
365 days
Camera
SM-G970F
Taken
1st July 2023 12:47pm
sea
,
harbour
,
tides
,
porirua inner harbour
,
winter in new zealand
