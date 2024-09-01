Previous
Puu-ukko 😃 by tiss
218 / 365

Puu-ukko 😃

Today, my son received a very nice gift from (and crafted by) his aunt’s boyfriend. 🤩
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
Selena
Nice and rustic 😍
September 5th, 2024  
