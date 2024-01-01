Sign up
1 / 365
Newcastle Ocean Baths 0101
Sunset at Newcastle Ocean Baths on New Year's Day.
Woddy and I spent the day walking and swimming, and to finish it off a quick lap around the baths.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
0
1
1
1
1
1
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
1st January 2024 6:55pm
newcastle
oceanbaths
