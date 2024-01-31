Previous
A Walk Through The Woods by tonus
29 / 365

A Walk Through The Woods

A trip to Huish Woods in Somerton, this reminded me of my childhood as it was usual for us as a family to walk there during the Easter holidays.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Anthony Small

