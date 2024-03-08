Previous
Next
The Lake by tonus
65 / 365

The Lake

The lake at Stourhead, apparently the lake has been partially drained for repairs.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Anthony Small

ace
@tonus
I have had an interest in photography for more years than I care to mention and have taken several breaks from the subject, over...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise