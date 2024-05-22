Sign up
139 / 365
Crammell Linn Waterfall
I really didn't want to go out today in the relentless rain, but made the effort to make sure that I keep up my 365 project
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Anthony Small
ace
@tonus
I have had an interest in photography for more years than I care to mention and have taken several breaks from the subject, over...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
22nd May 2024 11:52am
Tags
waterfall
,
brampton
,
northumberland
