Previous
93 / 365
Weathered Sandstone
This photo was taken to show how the church stonework has been eroded by the ravages of time
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Anthony Small
ace
@tonus
I have had an interest in photography for more years than I care to mention and have taken several breaks from the subject, over...
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
2
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
8th April 2024 1:41pm
church
northallerton
