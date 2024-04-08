Previous
Weathered Sandstone by tonus
93 / 365

Weathered Sandstone

This photo was taken to show how the church stonework has been eroded by the ravages of time
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Anthony Small

ace
@tonus
I have had an interest in photography for more years than I care to mention and have taken several breaks from the subject, over...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise