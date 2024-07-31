Previous
Through The Gate by tonus
Through The Gate

Spotted this very unusual gate way while cycling around Chideock in Dorset.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Anthony Small

@tonus
Andy Oz ace
Looks like whale bones!
August 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an interesting find. You get about a bit don't you
August 27th, 2024  
