195 / 365
Through The Gate
Spotted this very unusual gate way while cycling around Chideock in Dorset.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
Anthony Small
ace
@tonus
I have had an interest in photography for more years than I care to mention and have taken several breaks from the subject, over...
218
photos
13
followers
8
following
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
191
192
193
194
195
196
21
197
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
31st July 2024 11:32am
Tags
chideock
Andy Oz
ace
Looks like whale bones!
August 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
What an interesting find. You get about a bit don't you
August 27th, 2024
