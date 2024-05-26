Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
143 / 365
Stuck In Traffic
We spent most of the day travelling to our next camp site but unfortunately there was an incident on the M6 motorway which caused a delay of about an hour, therefore this was my daily photo.
We are the blue van towing a caravan.
26th May 2024
26th May 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anthony Small
ace
@tonus
I have had an interest in photography for more years than I care to mention and have taken several breaks from the subject, over...
156
photos
13
followers
8
following
39% complete
View this month »
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
26th May 2024 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motorway
,
m6
Babs
ace
Oh dear, I remember bank holiday traffic. Add a road accident to that and it gets worse doesn't it.
Never let a photo opportunity pass you by.
May 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Never let a photo opportunity pass you by.