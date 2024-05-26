Previous
Stuck In Traffic by tonus
143 / 365

Stuck In Traffic

We spent most of the day travelling to our next camp site but unfortunately there was an incident on the M6 motorway which caused a delay of about an hour, therefore this was my daily photo.

We are the blue van towing a caravan.
26th May 2024 26th May 24

Anthony Small

ace
@tonus
I have had an interest in photography for more years than I care to mention and have taken several breaks from the subject, over...
Babs ace
Oh dear, I remember bank holiday traffic. Add a road accident to that and it gets worse doesn't it.
Never let a photo opportunity pass you by.
May 28th, 2024  
