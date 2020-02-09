Sign up
Photo 2668
Winter Hydrangea In The Garden.
At the end of this Month these flower heads will be cut down to a new bud, ready for the new flowers to come into bloom.
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
dead
,
colours
,
garden
,
heads
Lynda McG
ace
Nice pov and light- fav
February 9th, 2020
