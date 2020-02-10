Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2669
Reservoir.
This Reservoir's not far from were I live, its a great fishing water.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2669
photos
221
followers
188
following
731% complete
View this month »
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
6th February 2020 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
water
,
trees
,
colours
,
reservoir
Diana
ace
Stunning colours and reflection!
February 10th, 2020
Boo
ace
looks like a porcupine taking a bath...love it
February 10th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful shot - beautiful colours and reflections ! fav
February 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close