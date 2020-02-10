Previous
Reservoir. by tonygig
Photo 2669

Reservoir.

This Reservoir's not far from were I live, its a great fishing water.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Diana ace
Stunning colours and reflection!
February 10th, 2020  
Boo ace
looks like a porcupine taking a bath...love it
February 10th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful shot - beautiful colours and reflections ! fav
February 10th, 2020  
