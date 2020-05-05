Sign up
Photo 2743
Local Pond
Had a morning walk round the Local pond, not been out now for weeks.
5th May 2020
5th May 20
3
3
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2743
photos
214
followers
181
following
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
5th May 2020 7:37am
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
birds
,
water
,
trees
,
clouds
,
swans
gloria jones
ace
What a splendid spring scene...love the layers, colors
May 5th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
How beautiful, is this really England!
May 5th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great scene - well worth going out for that walk , Tony ! fav
May 5th, 2020
