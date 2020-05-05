Previous
Next
Local Pond by tonygig
Photo 2743

Local Pond

Had a morning walk round the Local pond, not been out now for weeks.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
751% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
What a splendid spring scene...love the layers, colors
May 5th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
How beautiful, is this really England!
May 5th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great scene - well worth going out for that walk , Tony ! fav
May 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise