Photo 2745
Bath Time.
Bath time in the Garden.
7th May 2020
7th May 20
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
7th May 2020 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bath
,
water
,
bird
,
garden
,
pots
,
tit
FBailey
ace
How adorable!
May 7th, 2020
KV
ace
Love this! Sweet shot. Fav
May 7th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh dear he does look a little soggy ! fv
May 7th, 2020
