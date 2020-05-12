Sign up
Photo 2750
Great Tit.
Great Tit In The Garden.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
12th May 2020 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
box
,
colours
,
great
,
nest
,
garden
,
tit
Diana
ace
Ever so adorable, fabulous shot of this cutie peeping out of the nest box. checking if all is clear ;-)
May 12th, 2020
