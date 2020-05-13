Previous
Maggie. by tonygig
Photo 2751

Maggie.

Magpie at feeding station in the Garden.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Lee ace
Have you noticed the racket the blackbirds make when these are around!
Good capture of its detail and colour.
May 13th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
I know magpies are not always popular but they really are quite beautiful.
May 13th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great colours - our magpies are just black and white....and thoroughly aggressive if you enter their "patch"
May 13th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Excellent capture of this colorful bird...great feather details
May 13th, 2020  
