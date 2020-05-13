Sign up
Photo 2751
Maggie.
Magpie at feeding station in the Garden.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
4
3
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2751
photos
216
followers
182
following
753% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
13th May 2020 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
colours
,
garden
,
magpie
Lee
ace
Have you noticed the racket the blackbirds make when these are around!
Good capture of its detail and colour.
May 13th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
I know magpies are not always popular but they really are quite beautiful.
May 13th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great colours - our magpies are just black and white....and thoroughly aggressive if you enter their "patch"
May 13th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Excellent capture of this colorful bird...great feather details
May 13th, 2020
Good capture of its detail and colour.