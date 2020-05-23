Previous
Erewash Valley Golf Club. by tonygig
Photo 2761

Erewash Valley Golf Club.

Took this on my way to have two new tyres fitted.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
756% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely scene
May 23rd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely scene
May 23rd, 2020  
