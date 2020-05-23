Sign up
Photo 2761
Erewash Valley Golf Club.
Took this on my way to have two new tyres fitted.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Tags
tree
sky
clouds
golf
club
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely scene
May 23rd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely scene
May 23rd, 2020
