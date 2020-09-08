Sign up
Photo 2868
At Waters Edge.
Percy the Goose at the local pond.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
4
3
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Tags
white
,
nature
,
water
,
colours
,
orange
,
pond
,
goose
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful close up of those snow-white feathers
September 8th, 2020
Diana
ace
a magical close up of Percy, those feathers are amazing.
September 8th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab close up
September 8th, 2020
Marilyn G M
gorgeous
September 8th, 2020
