Robin by tonygig
Photo 2956

Robin

This little chap came and sat beside me on the seat I was sitting on, I did not have any food for him so next time I will make sure there will be some in my pocket.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Yoland ace
Great focus, nice that it chose a great colour to perch on.
March 6th, 2021  
Nada ace
Such amazing details and I love the colorful perch.
March 6th, 2021  
Hazel ace
Fantastic - fav!
March 6th, 2021  
