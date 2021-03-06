Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2956
Robin
This little chap came and sat beside me on the seat I was sitting on, I did not have any food for him so next time I will make sure there will be some in my pocket.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
3
3
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
6th March 2021 9:10am
nature
,
bird
,
colours
,
rest
,
seat
,
robin
Yoland
ace
Great focus, nice that it chose a great colour to perch on.
March 6th, 2021
Nada
ace
Such amazing details and I love the colorful perch.
March 6th, 2021
Hazel
ace
Fantastic - fav!
March 6th, 2021
