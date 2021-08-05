Previous
Almshouses by tonygig
Almshouses

Not far from our Bungalow are these Almshouses......The Willoughby Almshouses were erected in 1685[1] in Cossall, Nottinghamshire, England.[2]
These were originally for "4 single poor men over 60 years of age and 4 single poor women over 55 years of age".
There was an endowment of a farm at Roston and local land rents to give the residents a pension of £10 per year and a new grey cloth gown worth 3d per yard every 2 years, and 5 shillings worth of coal yearly.
The charity which supports the almshouses, Charity 214252, is still administered by Lord Middleton, the descendants of George Willoughby.
