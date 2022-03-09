Previous
My Antlers Droped Off by tonygig
Photo 3218

My Antlers Droped Off

This stag had a bit of a head butting with another stag, the other stag lost one of it's Antlers, but it is that time of year after the Rut that they do drop their Antlers. Nature at it's best.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Today's Daily Telegraph had a photograph very similar to this. Wonderful capture
March 9th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fav!
March 9th, 2022  
