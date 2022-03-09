Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3218
My Antlers Droped Off
This stag had a bit of a head butting with another stag, the other stag lost one of it's Antlers, but it is that time of year after the Rut that they do drop their Antlers. Nature at it's best.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3218
photos
182
followers
164
following
881% complete
View this month »
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
3218
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
8th March 2022 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
grass
,
colours
,
park
,
antlers
,
stag
Phil Sandford
ace
Today's Daily Telegraph had a photograph very similar to this. Wonderful capture
March 9th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture fav!
March 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close