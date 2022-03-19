Sign up
Photo 3228
New Lambs
New Lambs on the Nutbrook Trail.
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
20th March 2022 8:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
Diana
ace
Great shot, Mum looks exhausted!
March 21st, 2022
