Photo 3322
Black Stem Hydrangea.
One of the Black Stem Hydrangea's I grow. This was taken as a cutting several years ago and moved to the front Garden, the Ph in the soil must be different to make it this blue.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
2
1
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
3rd July 2022 3:59pm
nature
,
blue
,
colours
,
garden
,
hydrangea
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous ! the Ph in this area turns everything pink ! with out aid !
July 3rd, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that is one deep blue
July 3rd, 2022
