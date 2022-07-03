Previous
Black Stem Hydrangea. by tonygig
Black Stem Hydrangea.

One of the Black Stem Hydrangea's I grow. This was taken as a cutting several years ago and moved to the front Garden, the Ph in the soil must be different to make it this blue.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous ! the Ph in this area turns everything pink ! with out aid !
July 3rd, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that is one deep blue
July 3rd, 2022  
