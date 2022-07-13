Previous
Red or Green. by tonygig
Photo 3336

Red or Green.

I Think he's looking up at the leaf's and saying to himself Red Leaf or Green Leaf.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Joanne Diochon ace
Or he might be saying, why do I have this terrible headache?
Wonderful capture.
July 12th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
A great head on shot that really shows off his antlers...neat.
July 12th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a great pose.
July 12th, 2022  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​ ace
Impressive!
July 12th, 2022  
