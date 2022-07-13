Sign up
Photo 3336
Red or Green.
I Think he's looking up at the leaf's and saying to himself Red Leaf or Green Leaf.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
4
1
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3336
photos
180
followers
158
following
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
12th July 2022 8:39am
nature
trees
colours
park
Joanne Diochon
ace
Or he might be saying, why do I have this terrible headache?
Wonderful capture.
July 12th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
A great head on shot that really shows off his antlers...neat.
July 12th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a great pose.
July 12th, 2022
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
Impressive!
July 12th, 2022
Wonderful capture.