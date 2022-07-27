Previous
Frilled Begonia. by tonygig
Frilled Begonia.

One of the Begonia's I grow in tubs and baskets.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

tony gig

@tonygig
Diana ace
So many frills, I have never seen such a gorgeous begonia! Fabulous shot and colour.
July 27th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, this one takes the frills to a new extreme. What a gorgeous specimen.
July 27th, 2022  
