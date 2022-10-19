Previous
Aggie by tonygig
Aggie

Aggie helping me to put the Garden to bed for winter.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Diana ace
What an adorable helper you have 😊
October 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a cute face , waiting for you to return to the job in hand! fav
October 19th, 2022  
