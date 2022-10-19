Sign up
Photo 3420
Aggie
Aggie helping me to put the Garden to bed for winter.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
2
1
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Tags
nature
,
colours
,
garden
,
aggie
Diana
ace
What an adorable helper you have 😊
October 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a cute face , waiting for you to return to the job in hand! fav
October 19th, 2022
