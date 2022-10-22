Sign up
Photo 3421
Garden Dahlia.
Dahlia in the Garden.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3421
Views
3
1
1
365
DSC-RX100M7
22nd October 2022 2:36pm
nature
flower
colours
garden
dahlia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! fav
October 22nd, 2022
