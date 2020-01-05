Previous
Winter Light by tosee
Photo 2165

Winter Light

A beautiful winter light on the North Shore of Lake Superior ..Overcast with light filtering through the clouds onto the white snow.
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Tom

@tosee
Photo Details

amyK ace
The tones in this are wonderful
January 7th, 2020  
